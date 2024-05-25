Ski California, Heavenly, Mammoth, Palisades Tahoe awarded for safety, marketing campaigns

PETALUMA, Calif. – The National Ski Areas Association honored Ski California at its National Convention this week with a new award created to recognize the impact of the state association’s successful Deep Snow Safety video .

Launched during the 2023-24 winter season as part of Ski California’s award-winning digital Mountain Safety Guide , the video received NSAA’s inaugural Stoked on Safety award for Best Use of Video. This marks the second year in a row, and the third time since 2018, that the state ski industry association has been awarded for its safety initiatives.

Ski California member resorts were also rewarded by NSAA for their effective safety campaigns, with Heavenly selected as the winner of the Best Collision Safety campaign, and Mammoth with the Best Resort Guest Safety Program (large resort). Palisades Tahoe received the award for Best Overall Marketing Campaign (large resort), and Mammoth a marketing award for Best Use of Video.

Ski California’s deep snow safety video was created to educate skiers and riders about the risks of deep snow immersion, how to avoid it, and what to do if you or someone you’re with becomes immersed. The video includes two real-life deep snow safety rescues captured on camera and also features Olympian Travis Ganong.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by NSAA for our deep snow safety video. On the heels of last year’s win for Best Guest Safety Program for the Ski California digital Mountain Safety Guide, this award was unexpected, but obviously something we’re incredibly proud of,” said Michael Reitzell, Ski California president. “Like the Mountain Safety Guide, the impact this video has had is thanks to the amplification of it by so many of our member resorts. We created this content as a tool to help educate skiers and riders, and are pleased that so many of our partners have found it to be valuable to their efforts.”

To reach skiers and riders with the deep snow safety message, Ski California used a multi-faceted approach that included the strategic release of the video ahead of the arrival of a winter storm that dropped 8-10 feet of snow in California and Nevada over a four-day period. This intentional timing offered a well-timed message for Ski California member resorts to share with their guests. In addition, to incentivize people to watch the video then review and become familiar with the Ski California Mountain Safety Guide, those who opted to take the Safety Quiz at the end of the guide were entered for a chance to win a 2024-25 Ski California Gold Pass if they scored 80% or higher.

View the Ski California Mountain Safety Guide at safety.skicalifornia.org and watch Ski California’s complete series of Mountain Safety Guide educational videos here .