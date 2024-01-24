Ski California to host 6th annual Safety Day

Ski California will host its sixth annual Safety Day on Saturday, January 27, with resorts in California and Nevada planning to offer a variety of safety-themed activities and experiences. The theme of Ski California Safety Day will be centered around the first four points of NSAA’s Your Responsibility Code to educate guests about the importance of skiing and riding in control, how to avoid collisions with other people or objects, and their role in being resorts’ partner in safety.

Ski California will also make a new video produced by the nonprofit High Fives Foundation as part of their B.A.S.I.C.S. series central to its Safety Day education efforts. The video, sponsored by Ski California and the National Ski Areas Association in collaboration with the Snow Angel Foundation, features Travis Ganong and Amie Engerbretson, and introduces the triangle of safety – speed, space, and self – in support of the “Ride Another Day” campaign. It will be released Jan. 25, 2024 and available in the award-winning Ski California Mountain Safety Guide and on Ski California’s YouTube Channel.

“Your Responsibility Code was developed to give skiers and riders consistent information about how to recreate safely on the slopes and what their role in safety is,” said Mike Reitzell, Ski California president. “Our member resorts have planned a host of creative ways ahead of and on Safety Day to engage guests on these and other responsibilities.”

In addition to using their social media channels and hosting on-site activations throughout the month, resorts will continue to leverage the Mountain Safety Guide throughout the season to offer education to guests. Created as a tool to educate skiers and riders about staying safe and making good decisions on the slopes, the Mountain Safety Guide offers information relevant to winter sports enthusiasts of all experience and ability levels, including:

What to know before you ski & ride

Being safe on the slopes: staying in control, avoiding collisions, riding lifts, and more

Snow safety, including deep snow and avalanche awareness

Readers of the guide will also learn all 10 of the responsibilities featured in the newly updated Your Responsibility Code and the Ski California member resorts’ commitment to safety.