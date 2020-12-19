’Ski Kind’ launched to promote backcountry responsibility

The Ski Kind Backcountry Responsibility Code is for everyone recreating outside this winter, promoting responsible recreation and tips for keeping the backcountry open, accessible, inclusive and protected.

Winter Wildlands Alliance recently announced the Ski Kind Backcountry Responsibility Code, which is a set of guidelines to promote responsible winter recreation this season.

Backcountry participation numbers are increasing due to resort restrictions and people looking for COVID-safe activities, and there will be a dramatic growth in the number of backcountry snowshoers, skiers, snowboarders, cross country skiers, and other users getting outside.

With the onset of COVID-19 this past winter, people have been taking solace in the outdoors and outdoor recreation.

It began with the resorts closing early last March and people buying backcountry gear to skin up the slopes and continued through the summer with increased trail and water recreation throughout the country.

“With the growth in backcountry participation, a wide variety of users and experience levels, we were having conversations about how to address the impact,” says Todd Walton, Winter Wildlands Alliance’s executive director said in a press release. “The concept of ‘ski kind’ came from Tyler Ray who runs Granite Backcountry Alliance, one of WWA’s grassroots partners and through the course of the conversation, we worked on the basic concepts and honed it together from there.”

Ski Kind is an open toolkit for users to share and learn from. Visit https://www.skikind.org/toolkit to download everything you need to help talk about and promote this unique initiative on social media and other platforms.

Here are the basic tenets of Ski Kind:

Ski Kind. Be a good neighbor, do right by others. Be kind even to someone who’s being a jerk.

Ski No Trace. Take only photos, leave only tracks. Pack out all poop.

Ski Self-Reliant. Carry what you need and be prepared for worst case scenarios.

Ski Inclusive. Everyone’s welcome.

Find a mentor, be a mentor. Acknowledge native stewardship.

Ski Aware. Avalanches ruin lives.

Get educated. Have a plan.

Ski Respectful. Be nice, make space.

Park appropriately. Respect closures. Don’t step or pee in the skin track.

Ski Smart. Know your gear; know your limits. Keep skills sharp.