Ski or ride free at Tahoe area resorts with a Tahoe license plate purchase

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – With the first snow of the season already dusting the Sierra and ski season primed to kick off at Lake Tahoe area resorts in the coming weeks, now is the time to get a free lift ticket to use this winter. By purchasing a new Lake Tahoe license plate through the “Plates for Powder” program, California and Nevada drivers will receive a free lift ticket to one of 13 participating Tahoe downhill and Nordic resorts to be used during the 2025-26 winter season, while supplies last.

“The ‘Plates for Powder’ program is an incredible way for California and Nevada drivers to show their love for Tahoe while also giving back,” said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund. “As has been the case since this program started, proceeds from the purchase of Lake Tahoe license plates help advance important environmental improvement projects in the Tahoe Basin.”

Plate sales and renewal fees come back to Lake Tahoe in the form of hiking and biking trails, and watershed restoration projects, with funds led by the California Tahoe Conservancy and Nevada Division of State Lands. The nonprofit Tahoe Fund has organized the program on behalf of the public agencies since 2011.

“We’re grateful to all the resorts and the participating skiers and snowboarders for their support,” said Jason Vasques, executive director of the California Tahoe Conservancy. “Funding from the Lake Tahoe license plate directly benefits our agency’s work to restore and enhance the Basin’s extraordinary natural and recreational resources.”

New Tahoe license plate fees are $50 in California and $61 in Nevada. The annual renewal fee is $40 in California and $30 in Nevada. Personalized plates are also available for additional fees.

Resorts participating in the promotion this year include Boreal Mountain Resort, Diamond Peak, Heavenly Mountain Resort, Homewood Mountain Resort, Kirkwood Mountain Resort, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, Northstar California, Palisades Tahoe, Royal Gorge, Sugar Bowl Resort, Tahoe XC, Tahoe City Winter Sports Park and Tahoe Donner Cross Country.

Examples of efforts supported by proceeds from Tahoe plate sales include a planned fish passage structure in Incline Village to support Lahontan Cutthroat Trout, a new trail connection for the popular Tunnel Creek Trail on the east shore, the demolition of the former Motel 6 in South Lake Tahoe to make way for wetland restoration and public access improvements, and grants to provide outdoor experiences at Tahoe for underserved communities.

Information on how to purchase a plate and redeem the complimentary lift ticket or trail pass is available at tahoeplates.com. Some restrictions apply.