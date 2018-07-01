Lake Tahoe ski pass embezzler sent to prison for violation

A Gardnerville man, who violated probation twice, while on diversion after embezzling tens of thousands of dollars worth of ski passes was recently sentenced to four years in prison.

Mark E. Graham, 22, was one of three men convicted of selling over $100,000 in fake ski passes in 2017, and was granted probation in August 2017 along with being ordered to pay $37,920 in restitution.

There were two violation incident dates, one on May 18 and the other only a few days later on May 25.

The charges alleged using controlled substances, associating with people who used controlled substances, violating directives and conduct, among others.

Graham was sentenced to 180 days house arrest on May 21 after a probation violation in which he tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and alcohol.

Less than 24 hours later, he was arrested after driving a car into a drainage ditch while allegedly high on heroin.

Graham admitted to the charges and asked to go to New Frontier. However, since he had already violated once and been ordered to house arrest, he lost the privilege.

His diversion was revoked, and he was sentenced to 12-48 months. He was given 43 days credit for time served.