Ski patroller dies after being found unconscious; 3 snow-reported deaths last weekend in Lake Tahoe area

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A ski patroller died after he was found unconscious at mountain resort, one of three deaths this weekend in the Lake Tahoe area.

Christopher John Nicholson, 36, was identified Monday by Douglas County authorities. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholson was working at Heavenly Mountain Resort on Saturday and was found unconscious near Mott Canyon, an expert area of the resort.

Nicholson was flown via Care Flight to Carson Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office and Washoe County Coroner’s Office are working to identify a cause of death.

“Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our employee’s family and friends,” said Heavenly Mountain Resort General Manager Tom Fortune in a press release.

Nicholson was the third man to die in snow-related accidents in the Central Sierra over two days.

A snowmobile accident at Blue Lakes on Friday afternoon claimed former Carson Valley resident Jake Roman.

A 2017 Carson High School graduate, Roman was the son of Carson High Athletic Director and Football Coach Blair Roman and the grandson of Keith Roman, who was a long-time school board member, Douglas coach and whose name graces Douglas High School’s football field.

A Gofundme page posted on Saturday has raised $37,895 of a $40,000 goal toward funeral expenses and medical bills. The page is located at https://www.gofundme.com/f/jake-roman-funeral-expenses

A California man was killed in an avalanche Friday morning at Alpine Meadows.

Cole Comstock, 34, of Blairsden, Calif., was killed and another skier was injured.