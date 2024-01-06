Ski resorts close lifts due to heavy snow, winds

Storms caused Heavenly to close early on Saturday.

Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavy snows led Heavenly Mountain Resort and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe to close several lifts early.

Heavenly announced on X (formerly Twitter) that they were expecting to close the California side at 12:30 p.m., leaving just the Stagecoach lift, which started running for the first time this morning, as the only operational lift onto the mountain.

Several streets that access the California Lodge were also closed because of the snow, including Keller, Saddle, and Needle Peak Rds. Wildwood Ave. is the only exit point for that side of the mountain.

Mt. Rose also closed most of their lifts early today because of wind holds. The only lifts currently running are the Wizard and Magic Chairs, which will stop running at 3 p.m.

Chain control is in effect for Mt. Rose Highway, State Route 28 and Highway 50.