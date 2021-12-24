Ski resorts receive up to 2 feet of snow; many residents without power

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Several feet of snow have been added to the ski resorts in the last 24 hours, with more on the way.

According to OpenSnow, Homewood Mountain Resort received 20 inches in the last 24 hours, Heavenly Mountain Resort received 5 inches, Palisades received 26 inches, Kirkwood got another 9 inches and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe received 12 inches.

“The 3-day storm totals are up to 18-46 inches so far,” OpenSnow stated in its daily report.

The new snow at Mt. Rose will stay untouched for another day as the mountain and Mt. Rose Highway remains closed for the second day in a row.

Chain controls are still in place for Highways 50 and 80, both highways experienced slowdowns and short periods of closure on Thursday because of spin outs and accidents.





Snow is expected to continue to fall over the next few days. The National Weather Service is calling for another 2 to 4 inches to fall Friday and possibly 3 to 5 inches overnight.

Parts of Tahoe are experiencing power outages, 26 NV Energy Customers are without power in Incline Village and more than 1800 Stateline customers are without power.

In South Lake Tahoe, Liberty Utilities is reporting power outages for over 9,000 customers, including near Harrison Blvd. and the Bijou area.

Sierra Avalanche Center has the whole Tahoe Basin on Avalanche Warning.

“Blizzard-like conditions with gale-force winds and more snow will lead to widespread avalanche activity over the next few days. Avalanches could be large and slide long distances down slopes. It’s best not to take a chance and ruin your holidays, avoid travel in, near, or below avalanche terrain,” SAC’s website stated.

As the storm continues, this Christmas Eve is sure to be one to remember.