Ski Run Community Park effort receives $50k ‘Hometown Grant’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Ski Run Community Park effort received a big boost on Friday.

T-Mobile announced that South Lake Tahoe has been chosen as one of 25 small towns winning Hometown Grants to jumpstart vital community development projects.

The $50,000 grant will go toward a Friends of Ski Run community-led project to create a brand-new gathering place called Ski Run Park for kids and families that will feature an iconic play structure, a climbing boulder, a plaza, mural wall, and a large community table.

“The park will create much needed recreation access in our community,” said South Lake Tahoe Mayor Devin Middlebrook. “It will help more people in the Ski Run neighborhood to enjoy the beauty of Lake Tahoe that we all love.”

“This project has been a dream for the neighborhood for nearly 10 years,” said Chris McNamara, from Friends of Ski Run. “To see the park become reality with the support of community partners is so exciting.”

Launched in April 2021, T-Mobile Hometown Grants is a $25 million, five-year initiative to support the people and organizations who help small towns across America thrive and grow by providing funding to kickstart important new community development projects. Since the program’s start, T-Mobile has given more than $4.4 million dollars to kickstart 100 community development projects across 36 states, including South Lake Tahoe. Hometown Grants are provided every quarter to up to 25 towns. Every small town with a population of less than 50,000 people with a vision for how to make their community even stronger than it is today are eligible and encouraged to apply.

Hometown Grants are part of a 5-year commitment announced in April 2021 to bring 5G to rural America, open hundreds of new stores and support economic development in small towns by providing $25 million in funding. In addition, the carrier started T-Mobile Home Internet , a new broadband service available to more than 13 million rural households across the country. For full details on Hometown Grants, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/hometown-grants .