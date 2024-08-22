Ski Run Community Park now open

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Ski Run Community Park is officially open for public use as of today, following the removal of construction fencing. This milestone marks the culmination of a remarkable community-driven effort spearheaded by the Friends of Ski Run.

Ski Run Park Provided

Seeing the need for a dedicated gathering place in the Ski Run/Bijou Park neighborhood, and an opportunity to transform an empty lot at the corner of Willow Avenue and Ski Run Boulevard, four local families came together to purchase the land in early 2021. The Friends of Ski Run have collaborated closely with the City of South Lake Tahoe, donors, park designers and park builders to complete the park construction and ultimately donate the park to the City for ongoing maintenance and stewardship.

The park’s design is a testament to the creativity and imagination of the community’s youth. Thirty-five children from Bijou Elementary and the Boys and Girls Club were invited to draw their visions for the park. Their imaginative sketches served as inspiration, with many elements from these drawings being incorporated into the final design.

Thirty-five children from Bijou Elementary and the Boys and Girls Club were invited to draw their visions for the park. Provided

Ski Run Community Park features a variety of amenities designed to cater to all ages and interests. With an iconic play structure, slide, climbing boulder, picnic area, plaza, and play lawn, the park is set to become a cherished local amenity where families and friends can come together and enjoy outdoor activities.

“We are thrilled to see the community’s vision come to life,” said City Mayor, Cody Bass. “This park is a shining example of what can be achieved when neighbors come together with a common goal. We look forward to seeing Ski Run Community Park become a vibrant hub of activity and joy for the neighborhood.”

A park opening celebration will be held on September 6 at 4:30pm and everyone is invited to join the occasion. This event will feature opportunities to learn more about the park’s features and the community efforts behind its creation.