Ski season begins at Lake Tahoe, Mt. Rose opens Friday

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is making snow in preparation for opening day.

Provided / Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

We’re just a third of the way through fall, but Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is ready for winter.

In preparation for opening day Friday, Oct. 25, resort snowmakers have been working whenever weather conditions allow.

The resort said temperatures at night and new snowmaking technology has allowed them to get a jump on snowmaking this season.

“We’re excited to get the winter season underway at Lake Tahoe, and have put our extensive snowmaking system to work to offer skiers and riders their first turns in the region,” said Mike Pierce, director of marketing at Mt. Rose in a press release. “At 8,260 feet, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has the highest base area elevation in Tahoe. We’re ready to take advantage of this as winter weather moves in so we can open even more terrain as quickly as possible.”

The mountain will be running the Wizard beginner lift from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Guests will be able to access Merlin, Witches Brew and Spellbound trails.

Lift tickets are $20.

The Lodgepole Cafe and Timbers Bar will also be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.skirose.com.