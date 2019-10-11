Ski season starts Saturday at Keystone in Colorado

The snow measurement stake at Keystone Resort.

Provided

Keystone Resort in Colorado announced Friday that it will open this weekend for the 2019-20 winter season.

When the resort starts churning lifts Saturday morning, it will be the resort’s earliest opening in 20 years.

This summer, Keystone made significant investments to its snowmaking infrastructure, installing a new state-of-the-art, automated snowmaking system that allows the resort to operate more efficiently and productively during the early season.

“With Keystone’s early opening, and Breckenridge’s plan to operate through Memorial Day, the two resorts will offer one of the longest ski seasons in the country, providing even more value for our Epic Pass holders,” said Jody Churich, Keystone’s new vice president and general manager. “Our mountain operations team put in a tremendous amount of hard work to get our new snowmaking system ready for Keystone’s early opening. Heading into my first winter as GM at Keystone, I’m so proud to be joining this incredible team.”

For opening day, skiers and snowboarders will have access to the River Run Gondola and the Montezuma Express lift to enjoy terrain on Schoolmarm, Silver Spoon and Last Chance.

Skiing and riding access will be offered from the top of Dercum Mountain to the bottom of the Montezuma Express lift.

At the end of the ski day, guests will download the River Run Gondola back to the base of the resort.