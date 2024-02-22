Ski-up dining: The best resort eats around the basin

From the top of the mountain to the village below, not all ski resort food is created equal. Frozen chicken tenders have their time and place — but an epic day on the slopes deserves better. Scarf down high-elevation BBQ, spicy chicken sandwiches or poke bowls at your favorite resort. Mountain fare is evolving, and there’s a little something for everyone.

Kirkwood Inn and Saloon / Kirkwood Mountain Resort

After undoubtedly conquering The Wall with ease, stop at the Kirkwood Inn and Saloon right down CA-88, a California Historical Landmark built in 1864 as an inn, post office and restaurant for early pioneers. Order a plate of fried green tomatoes with chipotle-cheddar spread and mustard BBQ boneless wings to share before sinking into a wagyu beef cheeseburger with bacon, crispy onions, bourbon glaze, and housemade pickles. The smoker is working overtime to churn out bourbon-glazed ribs, coriander-spiced brisket and more.

Blue Bird / Palisades Tahoe

At Blue Bird, crispy or grilled chicken is sandwiched between freshly baked brioche buns before getting dressed up with the likes of rosemary lemon aioli and arugula. Opt for some heat with the Spicy Nashville with honey and housemade pickles or the Korean Fried Chicken seasoned with gochujang, sesame and pickled slaw. Alternatively, skip the bun and get your fried chicken atop a waffle with syrup and whipped butter. Blue Bird is located in the Olympic House at the Village.

Wild Bill’s Barbecue / Diamond Peak Resort

On Diamond Peak’s Base Lodge deck, smother a tri-tip sandwich in Will Bill’s housemade BBQ sauce. Photo / Diamond Peak

From the Base Lodge Deck at Diamond Peak, dig into slow-smoked pulled pork and piled-high tri-tip sandwiches smothered in a signature sauce at Wild Bill’s BBQ. Drown your hot dog in chili or go greener with a veggie burger while taking in the sweeping views. Weather permitting, an abbreviated version of the BBQ menu is served on the Snowflake Lodge deck Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Kalani’s / Heavenly Mountain Resort

Kalani’s is the spot for sushi and fresh fish in Heavenly Village. Photo / Kalani’s

At the base of the gondola in Heavenly Village, head to Kalani’s, a Hawaiian fusion restaurant, where upscale food is served in a relaxed environment. Order sushi rolls, poke, crispy pork belly in a macadamia nut citrus-basil puree, island-style chicken wings or miso-yaki Chilean sea bass, a recipe that the restaurant was once asked to share with the famed food magazine Bon Appetit. Don’t overlook Kalani’s colorful cocktail menu either — the signature mai tai goes down surprisingly well after a day in the snow.

Petra Restaurant and Wine Bar / Northstar California Resort

Steak and frites with a robust red at Petra is an ideal combination after a day at Northstar. Photo / Petra

Just a short walk from the gondola in The Village at Northstar is an upscale wine bar that is sure to please even the most discerning après-ski foodie. Petra Restaurant and Wine Bar serves bistro fare like steak and frites, mussels in a creamy white wine and sun-dried tomato sauce, Tuscan-braised pork shoulder, fontina grilled cheese with housemade tomato soup, and a rotating cheese and charcuterie plate. With 20 wines by the glass and 155 different bottles to choose from, it’s the perfect spot for dinner and drinks after a day of shredding.

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Winter 2023 edition of Tahoe Magazine.