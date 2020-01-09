Ski with a Forest Service ranger at Heavenly Mountain Resort

Ski with a U.S. Forest Service Ranger at Heavenly Fridays and Mondays until April.

Provided / Tahoe South

If you go ... What: Ski with a Ranger Day When: 1 p.m., Every Friday and Monday until April Where: Heavenly Mountain Resort (4000 Heavenly Village Way) Tickets: Free with lift ticket or season pass purchase Info: www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ltbmu/SkiRanger

Ski with a U.S. Forest Service Ranger this Friday and upcoming Monday at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Heavenly and South Lake Tahoe have teamed up to create a fun and informative, educational ski tour.

At the top of the gondola starting at 1 p.m., join the hour long tour around the mountain. During the tour, you will learn about the mission of the Forest Service in ski area management.

This is a conservation education program that intertwines learning about Tahoe’s environment while having fun on the mountain.

The mission of this tour is to increase public awareness and understanding of natural processes, the environment, and stewardship.

Guides will consist of Forest Service Conservation Education staff and volunteers.

This event is for riders and skiers that are at intermediate levels or above.

Attendance is at a first-come, first-served basis.

The tour is free with a purchase of a lift ticket or season pass.

For more information, contact Reanna Suela at 530-543-2789, or email rsuela@fs.fed.us. The tours will go into April (weather permitting).