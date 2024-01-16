Ski with a Ranger returns to Heavenly Mountain Resort

Ski with a Ranger

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is pleased to announce the return of Ski with a Ranger at Heavenly Mountain Resort. Skiers and snowboarders are invited to Ski with a Ranger beginning Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Tours will depart from Tamarack Lodge at the top of the Heavenly Gondola every Friday at 1 p.m. The tours last approximately one-hour and will continue through March 29, conditions and weather permitting.

Participants must be intermediate level skiers/boarders or above and provide their own lift ticket. No reservations are required. Attendance is on a first-come first-served basis and group size is limited to 12.

Tours are led by Forest Service conservation education staff and volunteers through a cooperative effort with Heavenly Mountain Resort.

This free conservation education program is offered to improve public understanding of natural resource processes and issues, promote environmental literacy and stewardship, and help educate the public about the mission and role of the Forest Service in ski area management.

For more information, contact Lannette Rangel at lannette.rangel@usda.gov , O: 530-543-2730, C: 530-659-3003 or visit the Ski with a Ranger webpage .