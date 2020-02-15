Ski Wrap: South Lake Tahoe’s Jamie Anderson on streak of 1st-place finishes

South Shore resident and two-time gold Olympic gold medalist Jamie Anderson has been on fire recently winning three straight events.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune file photo

South Tahoe snowboarder Jamie Anderson has been on fire in recent weeks, racking up a trio of first-place finishes.

On Saturday, Anderson, 29, won her 11th Dew Tour championship, besting the field of riders in slopestyle at Copper Mountain, Colorado on a course that excluded the three jumps at the bottom due to loose snow and wind.

“With changing conditions, my plan today was the ‘no plan’ plan,” said Anderson in an interview with U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “I wanted to come up to the course to check the conditions and then see what I could link together. I hadn’t hit the wall ride all week or tried the switch 270 on the first rail. I was just happy to slowly put the pieces together.

“I have always loved the Dew Tour and think they do a good job of keeping it fun and creative,” Anderson added. “Also, the U.S. Snowboard Team is on fire right now. I was so proud of Red (Gerard) and Brock (Crouch) yesterday and I’m stoked with Hailey (Langland) and Jules (Marino) and our whole new generation of shredders.”

Anderson, who also won the World Cup slopestyle event at Mammoth Mountain earlier in the month along with capturing a sixth X Games gold medal in January, was the only rider to make use of the wallride feature, hitting a nose slide on it. She captured the lead on her third run of the day with a score of 92.66.

Langland, who rides out of Mammoth, finished in sixth place with a score of 79.33.

NOR-AM HEADS TO WHITEFACE

Women alpine racers headed to Whiteface Mountain, New York this week for the next round of North American Cup racing.

Overall series leader Keely Cashman, 20, had a solid week of competition with three top-five finishes in four events. The Squaw Valley skier posted a pair of third-place finishes in super-G and combined on Monday. She then took fourth in giant slalom on Wednesday.

Fellow Squaw Valley skier, AJ Hurt, 19, picked up her second North American Cup win of the season, claiming first place in giant slalom on Wednesday.

Incline Village’s Lila Lapanja, 25, was also competing and finished in sixth place in Alpine Combined to round out the area’s top-10 finishers from Whiteface Mountain.

LEIPHEIMER WINS TAHOE DONNER XC CHALLENGE

The annual Tahoe Donner Challenge cross-country race was held on Sunday, and while the field of skiers for the race, which started in the meadow and ended in the lodge, was small, the event did attract a legend from a different sport.

Cyclist Levi Leipheimer, 46, skied to a first-place finish, completing the course with a time of 49 minutes, 32.7 seconds. Skiers competing in the race were allowed to choose their own route on the trails at the cross-country center, but had to reach certain checkpoints along the way.

On the women’s side, Reyae Huyete, 30, took first place with a time of 1:05:05.2.

SQUAWFREE’S PERRY JR. POSTS TOP-10 NOR-AM FINISH

Olympic Valley Freestyle and Freeride Team, also known as SquawFree, member Bruce Perry Jr., 24, competed in World Cup and North American Cup mogul and dual moguls events recently at Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

Perry Jr., who’d taken first place at U.S. Selections in moguls last month, posted 35th place against the top skiers in the world at last week’s World Cup moguls event. He then didn’t finish dual moguls last Saturday, but rebounded on Wednesday with a ninth-place finish in the North American Cup moguls event at Deer Valley.