Skier rescued by helicopter near Palisades Tahoe

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office rescued a skier near Palisades Tahoe on Feb. 23.

According to the agency, the skier became lost on the back side of the resort. The individual had limited phone reception, but was able to contact the Sheriff’s office for help.

Placer County deployed their Falcon 30 helicopter, located and rescued the lost skier in under an hour.

In a video on their Facebook page , the skier uses his poles to wave down the rescuers and appears to be uninjured.

The agency says, “In situations like these, time is of the essence.” Traditional ground-based rescue effort, they say, could have taken hours.