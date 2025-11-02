Sky Tavern 2026 Learn to Ski & Ride Season Passes on Sale and Annual SkiSwap Nov. 21

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

RENO, NV — Winter is approaching, and Sky Tavern is busy preparing for its 2026 Learn to Ski & Ride programs. The nonprofit community ski area’s program is on of Northern Nevada’s most beloved winter traditions, turning generations of locals into lifelong skiers, riders, and mountain enthusiasts.

This affordable, volunteer-dedicated program welcomes children and families of all skill levels to learn together on the slopes. Memberships start at just $35 per weekend, with family participation at the heart of the Sky Tavern experience — parents learn to teach alongside their kids, creating a one-of-a-kind, Family First community on snow.

To kick off the season, Sky Tavern will host its annual Ski Swap on Friday, November 21, and Saturday, November 22, at the mountain. The event is a local favorite — a fun opportunity to gear up for less, support a local nonprofit, and connect with staff and fellow families before the lifts start spinning. Shop new and used skis and snowboards, boots, apparel, and accessories. The community is welcome to drop off used gear on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday before the event.

Season passes and Ski Swap details are available at SkyTavern.org .

Sky Tavern is a 510c3 sports recreation organization located in Reno, NV, with a mission to provide Outdoor Recreation for All. Visit http://www.skytavern.org for more information.