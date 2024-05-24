Sky Tavern launches a capital funding campaign for night skiing

RENO, Nev. – In late April, the 143-acre Sky Tavern ski resort on the Mt. Rose Highway announced that it plans to offer night skiing as soon as it can raise funds to buy some lights. The land that Sky Tavern sits on is owned by the City of Reno, and a group of volunteers have since managed the Jr. Ski Program that introduces kids to the sport of skiing at an approachable rate.

Sky Tavern opened in 1946, and in 1948 local skier Marce Herz worked with the original owner Keston Ramsey to use it as a ski learning center. That same year, the Jr. Ski Program came to fruition. The property’s ownership has changed hands over the years and now belongs to the City of Reno, and a group of resolute volunteers have kept the Jr. Ski Program going.

However, running the Jr. Ski Program over the years has been tricky. It’s traditionally been a 10-week program and kids go up there on the weekends to train and learn how to ski. There’s great demand for the program—to the point where they’ve had to turn families away– and Highway 431 around Sky Tavern can get congested when the program takes place. Sky Tavern has also relied solely on natural snow, so in low or delayed snow years the program can struggle to get started.

Sky Tavern has had to turn away families for the Jr. Program. Provided / Kayla Anderson

“In the last three years, the Jr. Ski Program has been sold out. Last year we turned away 200 families,” says Sky Tavern Board Chairman Yale Spina.

It takes a lot of labor and money to run the nonprofit; one year it hosted 3700 kids and around a thousand volunteers. “We can’t fit any more people in the parking lot or on the highway,” Spina says.

Sky Tavern has also operated on a three-year reoccurring lease with the City of Reno, and as a nonprofit, it could also be hard to find stable funding or plan out long-term improvements. However, in 2019, Sky Tavern signed a 50-year lease with the City of Reno, allowing Sky Tavern to start focusing on the big picture of the future of the program.

“We got this new lease to raise money,” says Spina. “In the new lease there’s a mandate to be open more than 20 days a year; to be treated as a [city] park. We would like to see it more utilized,” he adds.

In conjunction with the new lease, Sky Tavern’s beloved 23-year executive director Bill Henderson announced his retirement, and a new group formed to manage Sky Tavern’s future operations. Pat Cashell was named Sky Tavern’s new CEO and Chris Brown is its new COO.

One of the first items on its agenda was to implement a new snowmaking system to help extend the ski season. Spina says it costs $2.4 million for the snowmaking, which is 85% complete.

Sky Tavern has almost reached their goal to buy snowmaking equipment. Provided / Kayla Anderson

“Now is the time we will start the campaign for lights,” Spina adds. He explains that especially now post-Covid when kids are still behind in school, Sky Tavern doesn’t want to take them out of school for ski training. Therefore, three years ago it put in a request for a special use permit to get lights so that we can hold after-school ski training programs.

“We’re focused on getting kids up on the hill after school instead of out of school,” Spina reiterates. While Sky Tavern currently holds the special use permit for night skiing, Spina admits that there is an appeal from the NIMBYs (Not In My Backyard group) who are mainly concerned about light pollution.

“We’ve gone to extra lengths to find the right technology. We will NOT be using stadium-style lights; we will have down washed lights that illuminate the snow. We’re using the Utah Olympic Park race hill model,” Spina says, “which also implements all of the best environmental practices.” He adds that Sky Tavern is only open three months a year and that they will turn the lights out by 9 p.m. on evenings that the after-school program takes place.

Sally Sue Broili, president of the Mount Rose Property Owners Water Company, says a few of the members/homeowners on the Mt. Rose Highway object to this capital funding campaign for night skiing.

“The proposal is for 77 lights- double that and it’s 144- and even if they’re pointed down into the snow it will reflect up into the night sky limiting night viewing,” Broili says. “Lights will shine down into the whole valley; it’s very close to us.”

In a statement that the MRPOWC released last month, “The proposed lighting for the night skiing operation, equivalent in scale to eight Walmart parking lots, is set to cast an intense glow over the area. This artificial brightness will reflect off the snow-covered landscape, causing Mount Rose to emanate a glow akin to downtown Reno.”

“You’re skiing on ice. And this is a danger to the community, not just to us [homeowners on the Mt. Rose Highway] because the road is not easy to drive on at night and more teenagers will be on it going up to Sky Tavern,” Brioli adds.

Her solution is for Sky Tavern to put their funding efforts towards revising their plan to refurbish their lodge to make it more useable and rely more on its snowmaking system to extend the ski season.

“I agree that training is necessary for the ski teams, but I think it should be done at other times. It could be done with snowmaking in October to increase the season,” she says. Brioli is also concerned that even though Sky Tavern says that the lights won’t be used in the summer, she doesn’t really believe that in seeing the investment that they’re making into its bike park.

“All homes on the Mt. Rose Highway and Old Mt. Rose Highway will be greatly impacted by this,” Brioli says.

Chris Minnes, another Mt. Rose Highway resident who earned a degree in Ski Area Management from the former Sierra Nevada College (now called UNR at Lake Tahoe) also has his concerns.

“Most ski areas [in the Tahoe area] have phased out night skiing. It’s not economically viable and that compounded with maintaining a system like this in winter conditions and getting pummeled with hoar frost is difficult and expensive to maintain,” Minnes says.

He explains that when he met with Sky Tavern’s senior management, it seemed like the biggest problem was parking lot capacity. “I want those kids to be on the snow, too,” he says. When asked what his solution would be for getting kids on the snow outside of school hours that would be an alternative to night skiing, he believes that there are several.

“If parking capacity needs to increase by 5-10 percent, then Sky Tavern can start by getting rid of the broken-down buses and equipment in the parking lot, and on the weekends families can park down the hill and bus kids up—that would open up about 40 spots. Sky Tavern can start the Jr. Ski Program at 7:30 a.m. rather than 9 a.m. and have the snow conditions that ski racers want.

“They can extend their snowmaking system another month, the mountain is still covered,” he says.

“I think everyone can win…I want the same thing they do, just without lights,” Minnes adds.

However, Spina disagrees.

“We believe strongly that this makes sense. Overwhelmingly the community supports this. We have a letter from Brian Sandoval inquiring about how UNR (University of Nevada, Reno) can use it, as well as letters of support from the [Reno] City Council, the mayor, and hundreds of others.

“We have a purposeful mission to install lights in a reasonable matter in respect to the dark skies,” Spina adds. “We feel we’ve done everything by the rules, and we respect those objections and have tried to mitigate those issues.”

Several nearby homeowners oppose the plan to introduce night skiing. Provided / Kayla Anderson

Spina explains how Sky Tavern has a FIS-certified run that’s perfect for after-school and evening race training because it’s a long seven-minute lap that provides more repetition, making it more efficient and beneficial to competitors. As a former aerialist mogul skier, Spina explains that it’s even easier jumping at night, as one perceives black, white, black, white to tell the difference between land and snow. “The light is more consistent at night,” Spina says.

“Night skiing doesn’t exist anymore, and when you talk to the top performers they always train at night. Tahoe/Reno has always been a ski town and we lost that identity,” he adds.

“Our goal is to offer affordable skiing to anyone who wants to learn. We even have an adaptive ski program, but we don’t have volunteers to help run it on the weekdays. The lights should help that,” Spina says.

He says that Sky Tavern has lost count of how many kids learned to ski there, but he knows it’s more than 125,000.

“Sky Tavern is trying to make sense of how to make snow sports work for the community and we’ve been pushing hard to grow Sky Tavern to the masses. It’s a culture of Reno that we want to bring back,” he says.

“The Jr. Ski Program was the reason why the City gave us the property, and we have to protect that. I want to see this beautiful city park something world-class. We’re doing whatever we can to make Sky Tavern self-sustainable.”

Spina says that the capital campaign for the night skiing lights is for $1.4 million.

“If we can get open more often but not take kids out of school, then this works for everybody,” he adds.