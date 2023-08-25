Sky Tavern pedals into fall with training clinics, new mountain bike trails

A rider catches air at one of Sky Tavern's recently improved trails.

Courtesy Sky Tavern

RENO, Nev. — Long known for a junior ski program that’s produced some of the area’s top winter athletes like Reno’s David Wise, Sky Tavern has long been a staple in the Tahoe area for youngsters seeking to learn to ski or ride.

With snow now gone, the training center has shifted gears and is now using its trails for mountain bike clinics and programs.

Last year, Sky Tavern began working with professional trail builders Momentum Trail Concepts to improve and redesign trails at the ski hill located off Mount Rose Highway. Following last year’s work, the nonprofit now boasts an array of cross-country trails, single track, downhill sections, and jump lines. Sky Tavern also teamed with the High Fives Foundation to build a top-to-bottom trail designed specifically for adaptive mountain bikes.

Work this summer has gone toward improving the Rick Sutherland Trail, the High Fives Mountain Bike Trail, and College Boy. Soon, cyclists can also expect a new trail for advanced riders with technical sections and jumps.

Professional, certified mountain bike coaches will lead programs at Sky Tavern this summer and fall. Youth clinics, for ages 8 through 13, will be available through October. Women’ clinics are held each Tuesday evening and focus on specific skills followed by guided rides. A men’s clinic, geared toward intermediate riders, will be held Sept. 6. All clinics can be signed up for at a cost of $45. Helmets, knee pads, and a mountain bike are required to participate.

Sky Tavern also announced the creation of a new website with trail maps, videos, clinic registrations, and memberships. The nonprofit facility relies on the support of the community along with donations. Access to the trails is free but users are encouraged to become members or donate in support of trail building and maintenance efforts.

Sky Tavern, which celebrated 75 years of operation last season, will also host its first annual Party in the Sky fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 14. The event will feature vendors, expositions, food and drinks, and mountain biking.

For more information, visit or to register, visit http://www.skytavern.org .

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.