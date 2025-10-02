Sky Tavern’s Party in the Sky celebrates fall at 8,000 ft. 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. – As its aspen leaves turn yellow, Sky Tavern is preparing for its annual fall fundraiser festival, Party in the Sky. Fall’s highest elevation celebration in Reno/Tahoe, the event celebrates community and the outdoors, winding down the mountain bike season as the nonprofit mountain begins its transition to winter.

Set for Oct. 11, the festival invites the Reno/Tahoe community to the donation-driven mountain for family-friendly activities, including bike demos and shuttles, food trucks, a vendor village, youth pump track workshops, group rides, a massive prize raffle, and a 650-foot dual zip line in partnership with neighboring nonprofit organization Project Discovery.

The event begins at 10:00 am and runs until 4:00 pm. Admission is on sale now via the Sky Tavern website. Kids under 12 are free. Proceeds go to community-built trails and programs. Party in the Sky is supported by Another Bike Shop Reno and DieCutStickers.com.

An inclusive hub for the Reno/Tahoe outdoor and mountain biking communities, Sky Tavern Bike Park’s “trails for all” progression design features trails and skills zones for riders of all abilities, regardless of physical limitations.

Sky Tavern is a 510c3 sports recreation organization located in Reno, NV, with a mission to provide Outdoor Recreation for All. Season passes are on sale now for the marquee Family First Learn to Ski & Ride program.

Visit http://www.skytavern.org for more information.