Sledding available 7 days a week with Tube Tahoe, night tubing select weekends

Only Tube Tahoe tubes are allowed in the snow park.

Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Make this yuletide totally tubular with Tube Tahoe located at 3021 US HWY 50 South Lake Tahoe. The winter recreation area offers views of Echo Summit and Mt.Tallac, five 500 foot machine-groomed tubing lanes, a large kids snow play zone, and unlimited belly laughs.

The Tahoe Paradise Golf Course has turned into a snow lover’s paradise “where the fun never melts away” thanks to the snow making machines and team of over 50 individuals who help make sure sledding is available seven days a week.

Tube Tahoe offers fun for all ages from 10 a.m to 4 p.m, 9 a.m. on weekends, first come first served. 90 minute sessions for 13 and up are $65 and include one tube. Admission for 12 and under varies by age but mini-tubers must ride in a tube with a paying adult at all times for safety.

Tube Tahoe offers hot cocoa, and snacks for sale

Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tube Tahoe will be open Christmas Day from 11 a.m to 4 p.m

On site parking is included in admission. All tubers must sign the Tube Tahoe release prior to park entry.

“Safety first, always,” General Manager Jay Fenley told the Tribune.

The kids safety is the top priority for him and there have been no injuries in the sledding parks for four years with the goal to create a vibrant community of fun-seekers and thrill enthusiasts.

Age restrictions are for children’s safety and strictly observed, said the General Manager. Helmets are available for rent for $10.

General Manager Jay Fenley approves of a tubers choice to fly face first down the hill.

Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Fenley added “If adults want to try something I’m all for it,”

Tubers can be found trying their own stunts with guided approval from the lane employees referred to as “Top of the hill”.

“We believe in inclusivity; we offer a range of activities suitable for all ages and abilities, and are constantly adding new attractions to keep the experience fresh and exciting,” Co-founder Leon Abravanel told the Tribune, adding, they are the first in California to add a big air jump to the mix.

The most recent addition to the snow park is the BigAirBag snow jump ramp that receives tubers flying off an 8-foot jump.

The BigAirBag representative sets up the bag for the first time just December 2023.

Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The custom airbags are made to “redefine limits for fun, safety and training”, according to the BigAirBag official website.

The giant blimp is found in use for gymnasts, action and winter sports as well as adventure parks like this one just outside the gateway to South Lake Tahoe.

Not only is the jump unique to the state of California, it’s the only one of its kind in the United States.

“Every ski resort in Europe has one,” representative Tim Baker, BigAirBag sales associate told the Tribune.

According to the Tube Tahoe officials, only tubers 13+ can participate in the big air jump.

For tubers seeking thrills but want full guidance, Top of the Hill can put you in any of their approved formations including the choo-choo with up to 5 tubers linked like a train at the users discretion.

Various mats placed throughout the end of the run slow participants to a stop.

Tubers laugh at the end of the run. Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Spectators are charged a $15 fee but have full access to the snow hill and can participate in the bungee trampoline located at the bottom of the tube hill. Jumping on the trampoline is an additional $20 per 2.5 minutes.

“It’s the perfect amount of time,” according to the website.

Make memories that last longer than a lifetime by capturing the fun in one of the many photography packages offered.

Double the time of a regularly priced 90 minute ticket and relax in a cozy private igloo for three hours with friends and family for $300.

With a hot cup of cocoa from the main office for $8 in a take home mug, igloo participants will also enjoy a S’mores Caddy including everything needed; chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers and a tabletop Fire Pit. The toasty seating arrangement is perfectly placed for spectators to watch and be warm.

For a change of scenery check out the night tubing available only select weekends, Christmas and New Years weekends included. Call Tube Tahoe or visit online for more details on night tubing.

For more information visit https://tubetahoe.com