Sledding, snowmobiling now open at Stateline

STATELINE, Nev. – Snowmobiling and tubing have been added to the list of must-do’s in Stateline choices for recreation thanks to technology and a decrease in temperatures.

Adjacent Bally’s, in the old Friday Station meadow, Shearer Activities, Inc. has returned for the 9th season providing family friendly thrill seeking right next door the tourist core.

Zach Shearer told the Tribune roughly 100 cubic meters of snow was made per day for 22 days straight in order to open the first tubbing hill on Thanksgiving.

The “worlds largest snow cone machine” gets to work making pow for the winter recreation with Shearer Activities Inc., Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“It’s definitely a slow process, through any weather we were making snow even throughout all the rain,” Shearer said “with cold temps this week the whole first hill and entrance was made thanks to our new all weather eco-friendly snow factory”.

Over the past several weeks the average temperature in Stateline has hovered at the freezing point which means what Shearer called, “the world’s biggest snow cone machine,” can create pow that has staying power.

Entrance to the tubing and snowmobile hills. Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Seven days a week from 10 a.m – 5 p.m tubes and snowmobiles are available for rent by the hour. Snowmobiles are $95 per hour and Tubes are priced at $55 per hour, with combination discounts offered after the Christmas holiday.

Each single tube rental serves as admission for 2 people, a spectator fee of $10 is charged for those not participating.

For children 42″ and under, it is highly recommended to ride with an adult or older child. While multiple adults may not ride a single tube at the same time, children ages 10 and under can ride the tube at the same time with another aged 10 and under.

There is no onsite parking for the tubing hill. For those staying in the casino corridor, walking, biking, or utilizing the free app based Lake Link service, is recommended.

Alternatively, paid parking is offered by all nearby casinos.

For more information visit https://tahoesnowmobiles.com/snowtubing/