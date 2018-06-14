Slightly Stoopid kicks off 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series

The 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series has finally arrived.

On Saturday, June 16, reggae outfit Slightly Stoopid opens the season of outdoor performances with a gig featuring fellow artists Stick Figure and Pepper.

"An eclectic band when it comes to musical styles as well as collaborations, Slightly Stoopid, now in their second decade of making music, continues to manufacture an energizing and multifaceted sound that has been described as 'a spiritual bath of positive party energy,'" according to the group's online biography.

Slightly Stoopid, known for the song "Collie Man," is expected to drop its first full-length album in three years ("Everyday Life, Everyday People") come July.

While fans have waited a while for new content, the band hasn't stopped touring.

"We're a touring act, and we've been on the road pretty much non-stop over the last decade," said guitarist, bassist and vocalist Miles Doughty in a press release from Silverback Music Management.

Recommended Stories For You

The loaded show is sure to be a hit with all reggae fans, as attendees get to rock out with the masterminds behind tracks including "Sweet Honey," "World on Fire" and "No Control."

General admission tickets for the 5 p.m. performance cost $39.50 and are available online via Ticketmaster.

The show takes place at Harveys Outdoor Arena, located at U.S. 50 Stateline Avenue on Tahoe's South Shore.

Visit http://www.slightlystoopid.com to learn more about the headlining group, which stops in the basin as part of its School's Out For Summer 2018 Tour.

— Lake Tahoe Action