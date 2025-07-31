Slime Kitchen brings unique experience to Tahoe for kids of all ages

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A colorful new business is making a splash with kids (and parents) in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Slime Kitchen, which opened its doors on June 1, offers a hands-on, 10-step experience where guests create custom slimes using unique textures, scents, colors, and mix-ins. The interactive retail space is designed to inspire creativity, relieve stress, and provide a fun and educational outlet for all ages.

The South Lake Tahoe location is the second franchise owned by Christina Schwartz and Leanne Johnson, longtime friends and former Bay Area tech professionals who now live in Truckee. Their journey into slime began during the pandemic, when the original Slime Kitchen founder – also a former colleague – launched the brand. When the opportunity to franchise arose, the duo jumped in, launching their first store in Reno and now expanding into Tahoe.

Left to right – Leanne Johnson and Christina Schwartz. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“We were kind of having a midlife crisis discussion of what do we do with our lives and so Leanne said let’s go for it, let’s do this together,” said Schwartz. “We chose Tahoe because we love the community and saw a need for more creative activities for kids. As moms, we know there aren’t a ton of engaging, indoor options for young children here. We wanted to fill that gap with something fun and imaginative.”

The centerpiece of the Slime Kitchen experience is a guided workshop where customers create their own slime from scratch. After choosing their base slime, options like glitter, foam beads, shimmer, scents, and themed toppers are all part of the experience. No two slimes are alike.

“It’s like Build-A-Bear but for slime,” said Johnson. “Kids light up when they go through the process, and it’s amazing to see their creativity take over. The happiness and joy that they have on their faces when they come in is just really rewarding.”

Slime Kitchen employee introduces the glitter station. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The pair also noted the interactions they see with the parents and caretakers, and how being part of the enabling of the entire experience is just as gratifying.

The store also offers exclusive retail slime products – such as “S’mores” and “Beach Day” – for those short on time or looking for a gift, as well as DIY kits to take the experience home.

“There’s so many things that we can do from a creativity standpoint to really personalize it,” added Johnson. “We have localized seasonal mix-ins and toppers, too. So in Reno, the hot air balloon festival is coming up and we have a hot air balloon, and also things for Easter and Halloween – things like that.”

Future plans at the location include birthday parties, seasonal workshops, and themed events like “Tiny Tots” sensory play sessions and “Mad Scientist” classes where kids mix ingredients themselves. The team is also exploring custom slime collaborations with local partners, including Camp Richardson.

Community connection is a big part of the brand’s mission. In Reno, the Slime Kitchen team has partnered with organizations like the Girl Scouts, Boys & Girls Club, and local schools. They hope to do the same in South Lake Tahoe and in Truckee, where a third location is expected to open this fall.

Schwartz demonstrating the slime base. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Beyond the entertainment value, Slime Kitchen offers surprising benefits. Pediatric therapists often recommend slime for its calming, sensory qualities, and ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) fans appreciate the “satisfying” pops, stretches, and squishes the slimes produce. According to Schwartz and Johnson, even teenagers and adults are finding joy in the experience, with some customers seeking an alternative to traditional nightlife.

“We’ve seen teens, date nights, even adults with disabilities coming in and having a blast,” said Schwartz. “Slime is for everyone.”

With its creative energy, educational elements, and inclusive atmosphere, Slime Kitchen is quickly becoming a favorite stop for locals and visitors alike.

The Slime Kitchen is located at 2052 Lake Tahoe Blvd. (The Crossing) in South Lake Tahoe. For more information on workshops, parties, or to explore their products they can be reached at 530-721-2386 or online at theslimekitchen.com .