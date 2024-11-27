Sloan Stanick assigned to Tahoe from Henderson

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights announced that forward Sloan Stanick has been assigned back to Tahoe from Henderson.

Stanick, 22, played two games with Henderson in his AHL stint, taking one shot and recording no points. He was reunited with former Tahoe teammates Bear Hughes and Simon Pinard on the same line for both games, and he made his AHL debut on November 22 against Abbotsford.

Sloan Stanick Provided

With the Knight Monsters, Stanick was one of the best forwards on the team through 11 games. He tallied three goals and nine assists, and recorded at least two shots on goal in all but two contests.

His first professional goal was scored on October 31 against Idaho, and his best game was a four-point showing (1g, 3a) in Utah on November 10. He was blazing with the Knight Monsters when he got the call up, having tallied eight points in his last five games.

Stanick also played a key role in the Knight Monsters power play, tallying one power play goal and five assists on the man advantage as well.

The Knight Monsters are on the road this week in Boise to face the Steelheads, but return back home on December 12. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/ .