Slow down, move over, a life-saving decision AAA research reveals characteristics of fatal crashes involving roadside workers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Roadside work is not for the faint of heart. Tow truck drivers, mobile mechanics, and roadside technicians face many unique challenges on the road. A new study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety sheds light on the daily risks encountered by these individuals.

“Imagine yourself on the side of the road with cars zooming past you at highway speeds. This gives you a glimpse of what our drivers encounter daily,” said Daniel Hutchison, Chief Road Service Officer with AAA Northern California.New AAA Foundation research uncovered a staggering 123 roadside workers who lost their lives to passing vehicles between 2015 and 2021.

Key findings include:

89% of crashes occurred in areas with speed limit of 55 mph or higher, almost always on interstates and other limited-access highways.

84% of crashes occurred in “good weather” conditions, without slippery road conditions.

63% of crashes occurred during darkness, with nearly two-thirds in areas without street lighting, while 34 percent occurred in daylight.

63% involved vehicles that had departed from the roadway, hinting at contributing factors such as impairment, fatigue, or distraction.

Slow Down, Move Over

All 50 states require drivers to slow down and change lanes away from a stationary emergency response vehicle with activated flashing lights, when safe to do so. In most states, this extends to tow trucks and other vehicles. Failure to comply may result in points on your driving record and a fine of up to $1,000.

“Every time you get behind the wheel, a multitude of things compete for your attention,” Hutchison said. “It’s important to pay attention so you have time to slow down or change lanes when you see an emergency responder or anybody along the side of the road.”

Do Your Part

Every driver plays a pivotal role in road safety. AAA urges drivers to help keep roadside workers safe by avoiding distractions and watching for situations where flashing lights indicate a roadside incident.