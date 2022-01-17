SLT Council to discuss $4.6 million bikepath contract

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will discuss a $4.6 million contract to complete Lake Tahoe Boulevard Class I Bicycle Trail from Viking Way to Y during their Tuesday evening meeting.

The contract, with Sierra Nevada Construction, would include the construction of the bike trail, ADA ramps, new curb and gutters, paving, and trail lighting, as well as an alternate contract to install conduit for future broadband within Lake Tahoe Boulevard public right-of-way.

However, due to lack of funding, staff is recommending the council reject the alternative bid and forgo conduit installation.

This project was originally up for bid in Sept. 2021. The council redistributed requests for bids in Oct. 2021 after rejecting the one bid they’d received for the project.

Council will also be discussing passing a resolution to adopt the 56-Acres Master Plan and Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration.





The Draft IS/MND provides an analysis of the potential for the project to result in significant environmental impacts which includes analyzing impacts to aesthetics, agriculture and forestry, air quality, biological resources, cultural resources, geology and soils, greenhouse gas emissions, hazards and hazardous materials, hydrology and water quality, land use planning, mineral resources, noise, population and housing, public services, recreation, transportation and traffic, utility and services systems, and additional mandatory findings of significance related to potential cumulative impacts.

“The analysis concluded that the proposed project could have an impact in the following resource areas: cultural resources, hazards and hazardous materials, noise, tribal cultural resources, utilities and service systems, and cumulative impacts. However, the IS/MND incorporates mitigation measures that would reduce all impacts to a less than significant,” a staff report states.

During the meeting, the council will also revisit regulations for movable tiny homes. The planning commission discussed the topic during its Dec. 16 meeting.

“The ordinance presented to the Planning Commission would allow movable tiny homes to be installed as accessory dwelling units, single-family residences, and multi-family residences subject to the requirements applicable to the proposed residential use (i.e. setbacks, parking, maximum number, height, etc.) and the requirements included in the proposed ordinance,” the staff report states.

The planning commission raised several concerns, including durability of movable tiny homes, potential loss of property tax and electricity requirements.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 18. The meeting can be attended in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way, via zoom https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86256563225 or http://www.cityofslt.us .