SLT Little League sign-up now open

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe National Little League 2022 season is in full swing, and since Spring is less than two months away, it’s time to sign up to play.

Pre- registration, register now and pay later is now open. All returning league players must register online.

If you aren’t sure of the division for your child, make the best choice you can. Send the league a message if your child is chosen for a different division than you chose. Discount is $10 per child after the first one registered. Discount will not show until the checkout step.

Who is eligible?

Boys and girls born between September 1, 2009 and April 1, 2018 are currently eligible for Little League. If you have a younger child interested in tee-ball, please contact that organization.





Children at the upper age limit for a division should move up to the next division if they have any baseball experience or are reasonably athletic. See the league’s guide “Where Should My Child Play” for guidance.

If your child did not play in the League last year, you should still go ahead and register now if you live within the boundaries. Check this League finder map if you aren’t sure.

DEADLINES:

Registration for Majors and AAA – March 8

Registration for AA, A and T-ball – April 1

VERY IMPORTANT: Be aware that even for returning players STILL will absolutely need documents before your player is eligible for All-Stars.

**This includes birth certificate (original birth certificate required for All Stars) and proofs of school attendance (easiest) or residency dated 2/20 to 2/21.

It’s a good idea to collect those documents now for that and in case we request to see them during the regular season.

Email Kim Ashley (Upper Division Player Agent) or Josh Martin (lower division player agent) with any additional questions at Tahoelittleleague@gmail.com .