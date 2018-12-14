South Lake Tahoe Post Office will stay open this Sunday for holiday shipping needs

The South Lake Tahoe Post Office is extending retail hours this coming weekend to help make customers' holiday shipping tasks a bit more convenient, Postmaster Janet Twyman recently announced.

On Sunday, Dec. 16, the South Lake Tahoe Post Office at 1046 Al Tahoe Blvd. will offer special holiday retail hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The South Lake Tahoe Post Office also opened the previous Sunday to try and help accommodate the influx of mail and packages.

The holiday season tends to be one of the busiest times of year for the Postal Service.

And with winter conditions settling in, the Postal Service put out a plea asking customers to help keep their letter carrier safe by keeping walkways, steps and porches clear of snow and ice that can lead to dangerous falls.

Here are a few ways to help keep carriers safe this winter:

Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail, and to drive away from the box without danger or the need for backing.

Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.

Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer's home.

Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.

Leave a light on, if possible, to illuminate walkways and porches.

Add a street address to mailboxes so they're easier for carriers to find.