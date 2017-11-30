South Lake Tahoe recognized in Sierra Club report

South Lake Tahoe was among 10 U.S. cities recognized in a report from Sierra Club for their efforts in moving toward 100 percent clean energy.

The report, "2017 Case Study Report: Cities are ready for 100% clean energy," is the second annual report from Ready For 100, a Sierra Club campaign that launched in 2016 and works across the U.S. to accelerate a "just and equitable transition to 100 percent clean energy," according to a press release.

Earlier this year, South Lake Tahoe joined a growing list of cities that have committed to a goal of 100 percent renewable energy. The resolution, adopted in April, made South Lake Tahoe the 26th city in the U.S. to adopt such a goal at the time.

According to a press release, 47 U.S. cities have now committed to transition to 100 percent clean energy. The list includes big cities, such as Atlanta, and smaller communities including Abita Springs, Louisiana.

At least five U.S. cities have already achieved 100 percent clean energy and are powered today with entirely renewable sources, according to the press release. South Lake Tahoe hopes to achieve its goal by 2032.

The Sierra Club's report notes that it was a grass-roots effort that helped spur the momentum that eventually led to the city signing off on the goal of 100 percent clean energy. The same effort led the Lake Tahoe Unified School District to adopt a similar goal earlier this year.

The report also notes efforts by Liberty Utilities, the power provider in South Lake Tahoe, including the removal of coal from its power portfolio and its progress in adding renewable sources such as solar.

"Those that want to take the step toward starting a 100 percent renewable movement in their communities can be stopped by the fear that you don't know what you are doing, that you won't be successful and a lack of resources," Nick Exline, South Lake Tahoe 100% Renewable Committee chairman, said in a statement. "In South Lake Tahoe we were confronted with all of these challenges and more. … There are resources available and I would encourage you to push forward because you have a community willing to help. We are all in this together."

Click here to read the report from Sierra Club.