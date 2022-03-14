SLT Republican women host candidates at monthly meeting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Approximately 40 members and associates of the South Lake Tahoe Republican Women met Thursday, March 10, at Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant for their monthly meeting.

President Geri Grego offered those running for a public office a chance to introduce themselves and discuss their platforms. District 5 Supervisor candidate Tamara Wallace and California Attorney General candidate Steven Bailey were represented and shared their thoughts.

Mark Treat, assistant to El Dorado County District 2 Supervisor George Turnboo, was the guest speaker. Treat presented an interesting and varied background on Supervisor Turnboo, his desire to maintain a rural lifestyle, and his efforts to address important issues facing the county including fire safety, logging, water and sensible growth.

In addition he spoke on the importance of supporting the right candidate for the Board of Supervisors and gave examples on why and how we as individuals need to be more active in participating in local government.

Treat also expressed disapproval of the Tahoe Transportation District’s recently proposed basin user fee.





A question and answer period followed and many questions were asked regarding fire safety and fire insurance costs. Treat mentioned that the Resource Conservation Group receives grant funding to mitigate fuels both on private and public lands. Supervisor Candidate Wallace suggested those in attendance support HR 6903. This bill (introduced by Representative Tom McClintock) changes some of the existing USDA Forest Service policies for fire suppression engagement. There would be no “let it burn” policy or watch and wait for 24 hours. The bill would also allow a local fire agency to go onto USFS land to begin fighting the fire. Currently, only Cal Fire is allowed to respond to fires on USFS property.

Wallace also sincerely thanked the group for their endearing support over the recent loss of her son.

Club member Toni Hall announced that an additional night meeting group is being organized. Participants were also encouraged to spend time on gathering signatures for the School Choice Initiative at http://www.californiaschoolchoice.org .

The South Lake Tahoe Republican Women meet most months on the second Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, email solaketahoerepublicanwomen@gmail.com .

Source: South Lake Tahoe Republican Women, Federated