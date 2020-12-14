SLTFR, LVFPD extinguish house fire Monday morning
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Early Monday morning, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire on Springwood Dr.
Lake Valley Fire Protection District assisted SLTFR at the fire.
While the investigation is ongoing, SLTFR Battalion Chief Jim Drennan said they essentially determined the fire was started due to an electrical issue from the master bathroom circuit. The fire spread to the master bedroom causing extensive damage on the second floor.
No injuries were reported. Authorities advise to stay clear of the area.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User