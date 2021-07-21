SLTFR quickly douses vegetation fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and Cal Fire quickly extinguished a blaze Monday afternoon that may have been started by kids.

The agencies responded to a vegetation fire in a vacant lot off Tata Lane and were told by witnesses that two juveniles were seen in the area prior to the fire.

“A big thank you to the community’s awareness during this high fire danger,” said SLTFR in a release.