SLTFR quickly douses vegetation fire
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and Cal Fire quickly extinguished a blaze Monday afternoon that may have been started by kids.
The agencies responded to a vegetation fire in a vacant lot off Tata Lane and were told by witnesses that two juveniles were seen in the area prior to the fire.
“A big thank you to the community’s awareness during this high fire danger,” said SLTFR in a release.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
SLTFR quickly douses vegetation fire
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and Cal Fire quickly extinguished a blaze Monday afternoon that may have been started by kids.