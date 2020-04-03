SLTFR saves the day for birthday boy

A South Lake Tahoe boy who couldn’t go to Disneyland as planned for his 7th birthday, was treated to a parade by the local fire department.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, came to the rescue for Nehemiah Valenzuela on Wednesday afternoon, April 1.

Maria Valenzuela, Mother of Nehemiah, called the fire department hoping for anything to make her son feel special since she had to cancel their trip to Southern California due to the shelter in place order.

The department responded with a small fire truck parade with horns and sirens in front of his house while Nehemiah watched from a table that featured a big birthday cake.

“They made him feel so special and they even got him a gift — I appreciate they did that for him,” Maria said. “And Nehemiah said it was the ‘best birthday ever, I’ll never forget it.’”