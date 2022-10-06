SLTFR to host open house, pancake breakfast on Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue is hosting an Open House/Pancake Breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at Fire Station 3, located at 2101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.
This event will kick off Fire Prevention Week for the department and will offer educational information, station tours and fun handouts for kids.
Fire Prevention Week will include school program visits at elementary and junior high schools in the city, utilizing this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” Take time to plan your escape in the event of a fire in your home and include an alternate option in case one option is blocked.
Parking will be available behind and on both sides of the station.
