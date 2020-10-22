SLTFR to perform fire evaluations in Al Tahoe neighborhood

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue personnel recently helped rake pine needles to create defensible space in Al Tahoe.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – With the support of South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, the Al Tahoe neighborhood has begun the process of applying to be a certified Firewise USA recognized neighborhood.

As part of the application process, SLTFR and Al Tahoe community volunteers will be walking around the neighborhood from Tuesday, Oct. 27, through Friday, Oct. 30, performing random wildfire risk assessment / evaluations on 20% of the 1,520 properties (from the street only), which is the whole area surrounding fire station No. 2, from Edgewood Circle to Lakeview Ave and all the way to the lake.

The volunteers will be wearing bright yellow vests so they can be easily identified as doing Firewise community work. The data collected will be used for a report which is required to be considered for certification.

Volunteers will be looking for good examples of properties that have already been hardscaped and have reduced their wildfire risk.

This assessment is all part of the goal for the Al Tahoe neighborhood to become a fire safe community.

For more information, email altahoefirewise@gmail.com.