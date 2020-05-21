South Lake Tahoe police arrests pair for robbery, car theft

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Police Department arrested two individuals involved in a robbery and car theft at a local convenience store.

Officers responded to a robbery report about 2:50 p.m. May 20, at the 7-11 located at 2620 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

According to a press release, the clerk reported that a female and male wearing black masks entered the store and approached the counter. The clerk recognized the female as a prior employee of the 7-11 on Pioneer Trail, Deatra Ingels, 32.

Ingels demanded money while the male stood behind grabbing at his waistband as if reaching for a weapon. The clerk complied.

While officers were investigating the robbery, SLTPD received a call of a white 2013 Toyota 4-Runner stolen from the 900 block of San Francisco Ave.

An STLPD detective returning from a detail in Sacramento overhead the radio broadcast and saw the stolen Toyota traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 50 near Sierra-At-Tahoe.

El Dorado County Sheriff units caught the vehicle near Fresh Pond. Ingels was identified and arrested along with her male accomplice, Jordan Schroeder, 28.

Ingels stated during a police interview that she was living in a homeless camp behind Motel 6 and was issued a trespassing notice from a combined SLTPD/EDSO Homeless Outreach Team the day prior. She wanted to move to the Sacramento area to camp. She admitted to breaking into a house and stealing keys for the Toyota. Police are still investigating how she picked the house and knew where the keys were but it is believed she knew the victim.

Ingles was arrested at the scene for robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle. She was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on $115,000 bail.

Schroder was discovered to be a registered sex offender who failed to update his registration after moving to South Lake Tahoe from out of state. He was arrested for robbery and violation of his sex offender requirements.

He was also booked into the EL Dorado County jail on $155,000 bail.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100 or Secret Witness at 530-541-6800.