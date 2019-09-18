SLTPD asks for public’s help in identifying counterfeit suspect

An image captured by a local store's surveillance camera.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is seeking public assistance in finding a suspect who attempted to pass counterfeit currency this weekend at multiple stores.

The police department began receiving reports Friday of a female suspect, accompanied by a male, attempting to pass counterfeit $100 bills, according to a department press release.

Throughout the week, the suspects went to multiple stores in South Lake Tahoe.

SLTPD is asking for the public to assist in identifying the suspects.

To provide information on the suspect or the investigation, call Detective Scott Crivelli at 530-542-6134.

SLTPD is also asking any businesses who have discovered an attempt to pass counterfeit currency to immediately contact the department at the same number.