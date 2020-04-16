South Lake Tahoe police continues to monitor VHRs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is continuing to monitor vacation home rentals and, for the most part, has had few issues.

The department’s community service officers have been visiting between 20-50 properties a day, checking for occupancy during the shelter in place order.

“For the most part, people are staying home,” said Interim Police Chief Shannon Laney. “When we do find a second homeowner or VHR owner at their residence, we educate them on the shelter in place executive order.”

If the CSO’s find an occupied home, they contact the owner to determine if it’s an allowable exception, such as essential worker housing or someone quarantining.

South Lake Tahoe residents were frustrated weeks ago with VHR owners renting out their homes to people who wanted to shelter-in-place away from their primary residence.

The city council voted to approve citations and fines for people and VHR owners who violate the shelter-in-place order.

“For the shelter in place ordinance, we have issued only three citations so far; one to a VHR who rented their home, one to an unpermitted VHR who rented their home, and one business,” Laney said.

As far as overall crime, Laney said, “on the patrol side, it’s been pretty uneventful.”