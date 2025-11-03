SLTPD, EDSO team up to reunite middle school student with stolen bike
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On September 26, South Lake Tahoe Police Officer Sutton took a report of a stolen E-bike. An unknown suspect stole the e-bike from South Tahoe Middle School after a 7th grade student parked it in the school bike cage earlier that day.
During his investigation, Officer Sutton created a “Be on the Look Out” information bulletin, which he shared with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office (EDSO).
The next day, EDSO Deputy Graves located the suspect riding the stolen bike. The suspect dropped the bike and ran, eluding capture.
Officer Sutton was able to return the e-bike to the owner, who was very grateful for its return. (Picture posted with parent permission)
