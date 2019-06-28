SLTPD investigating bullet holes in pair of residences

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Police is investigating bullet holes found at neighboring residences and believe it is not a random incident.

SLTPD received a phone call from a woman who says she found a bullet hole in her window when she woke up Thursday morning, June 27, at her residence on the 3000 block of Fresno Ave., according to a press release.

The woman told officers she woke up to a loud noise around 3 a.m. and realized she had debris on her face. She didn’t think much of it and went back to sleep, according to the release.

After police investigated, they found three bullet holes in the house and a fourth that entered a neighboring residence on the 700 block of Tallac Ave.

Police also found four handgun shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact SLTPD at 530-542-6100 or remain anonymous by calling Lake Tahoe Secret Witness at 530-541-6900.