SLTPD offers tips, advice for National Pedestrian Safety Month

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is offering tips for motorists and pedestrians to stay safe in October for National Pedestrian Safety Month.

SLTPD is encouraging the public to remember that everyone is a pedestrian if they are not in a vehicle.

The department said the number of pedestrians killed has grown by about 50% over the past decade, with 6,283 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes nationwide in 2018, or one traffic-related pedestrian death every 84 minutes.

Excess speed, poor lighting, crossing outside crosswalks and impairment are the main factors that lead to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

SLTPD offers the following tips for drivers and pedestrians.

Drivers

• Slow down on busy streets and intersections.

• Always look for pedestrians in intersections. Stop and allow pedestrians to cross. Pedestrians have the right-of-way at all marked or unmarked crosswalks.

• Stay off the phone and avoid other distracting behaviors such as eating, grooming or using in-dash touch screens.

• Do your best to not block crosswalks making a right-hand turn.

• Keep headlights on at night and be extra careful when pedestrians are harder to see.

Pedestrians

• Obey signs and signals. Try to cross at marked crosswalks, preferably at stop signs or signals where cars expect to see pedestrians.

• Make eye contact and nod or wave at drivers. A quick nod or wave is an easy way to let a driver know you see them, and they see you.

• Get in the habit of walking with a flashlight or wearing a reflective vest at night so it is easier for drivers to spot you.

Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.