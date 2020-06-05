SLTPD SWAT arrest repeat domestic abuser
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Police Department arrested a local man Thursday for domestic violence.
SLTPD SWAT and a crisis negotiations team responded to a call on June 3 by a 26-year-old victim who said she had been abused by her boyfriend, Edgar Bringas Zavala, 45.
The woman, who had several injuries including a cut to her leg, said Bringas Zavala had abused her multiple times over the last five days including cutting her with a pair of scissors, holding a kitchen knife to her throat and choking her.
Bringas Zavala has had numerous run-ins with SLTPD since 2003, including weapon violations, domestic violence and resisting arrest which is why the SWAT team was used.
According to a press release by SLTPD, “one complicating factor is that Brinagas Zavala’s apartment is near a daycare center and Bijou Elementary School that had a school lunch program operating.”
Both sites were put on lockdown during the arrest and officers safely got Brinagas Zavala into custody.
The investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Barry Rider at 530-542-6100.
