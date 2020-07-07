Small plane crashes Tuesday afternoon in Meyers
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Meyers.
A Cessna Skyhawk II was a heap of bent metal as it laid on the ground next to granite boulders and trees.
The crash was off Rainbow Rd., near several homes and there were several curious onlookers.
It is unknown how many passengers there were or if any survived. A helicopter may have airlifted a patient.
There was no fire associated with the crash.
Lake Valley Fire Protection District, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and El Dorado Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
This story will be updated.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User