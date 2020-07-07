Small plane crashes Tuesday afternoon in Meyers

A small plane crashed Tuesday in Meyers.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Meyers.

A Cessna Skyhawk II was a heap of bent metal as it laid on the ground next to granite boulders and trees.

The crash was off Rainbow Rd., near several homes and there were several curious onlookers.

It is unknown how many passengers there were or if any survived. A helicopter may have airlifted a patient.

There was no fire associated with the crash.

Lake Valley Fire Protection District, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and El Dorado Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

This story will be updated.