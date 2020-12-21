Small storm starts the week at Lake Tahoe, snow possible for Christmas
A dusting of snow may start the week at Lake Tahoe and there also might be some flurries and showers on Christmas.
The National Weather Service in Reno says a fast-moving storm will make its way into the basin early Tuesday morning, possibly bringing with it a dusting of snow.
Monday will be sunny with a high of about 50, but a south wind picks up in the evening to about 10-15 mph. The service said there is a 10% chance of snow after 5 a.m. on Tuesday and 20% chance before 11 a.m. The high of 45 plummets in the evening to the low teens.
The service said cold temps will be about 10 degrees below normal after the storm blows out Tuesday through Thursday.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny but cool with highs in the low to mid 40s and the lows in the high teens to low 20s.
The Christmas forecast calls for a chance of snow after 11 a.m. but will be mostly sunny with a high of about 45.
The forecast is also calling for a chance of snow through the weekend.
