Smoke from Hog Fire impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe
Smoke from the Hog Fire is impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe Monday morning.
Smoke has made its way from the blaze that started Saturday at Hog Flat Reservoir, west of Susanville in Lassen County according to Cal Fire.
The fire is 5% contained and has grown to 5,800 acres in size.
The fire has forced local evacuations and a shelter was established at Lassen Community College said a Lasen County Sheriff’s Office report.
The status Sunday night according to Cal Fire is that the fire is burning on private and forest lands and there are no threats to structures.
The report said steep terrain and continued spot fires remain the critical issue.
Resources fighting the fire include 25 engines, eight hand crews, 15 dozers, 15 water tenders, four helicopters and six air tankers. Agencies on the fire include Cal Fire, USFS, BLM, Susan River, Standish-Litchfield, Janesville, the Redding Hotshots and a Folsom Lake Handcrew.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
