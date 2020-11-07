Smoke from pile burning may impact Incline residents

Firefighters tend to a burning slash pile during a North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District's prescribed burn.

Tribune file photo

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Smoke from pile burning may affect Incline Village residents next week.

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District said weather permitting that it anticipates burning piles early next week in the Diamond Peak Ski Resort area, officials announced earlier this week.

Smoke resulting from the pile burns will likely affect the surrounding areas for approximately two to three days. People that are smoke sensitive are advised to please stay inside and close their windows and doors as much as possible until the smoke dissipates.

“We thank the community for your patience and understanding with the short-term smoke impacts, realizing that improving forest health and fire safety are the long-term benefits,” officials said.For more information, or to be added to the district’s smoke sensitive notification list, call the district at 775-831-0351, ext. 0 or visit http://www.nltfpd.net.