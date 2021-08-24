Smoke from wildfires closes Incline Village schools for 2nd day
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village schools were closed Tuesday for a second straight day as smoke from massive wildfires burning just across the border in California caused hazardous air quality.
The Washoe County School District serves 67,000 students in Reno, Sparks and Incline Village at Lake Tahoe, and all the schools have closed to due the smoke.
The poor air quality on Monday resulted in canceled flights and closures of schools, parks, golf courses and popular summer beaches at Lake Tahoe.
Nevada State Parks announced closure of their land at Lake Tahoe to keep employees and visitors safe from the smoke.
The National Weather Service said prevailing winds from the west mean “significant smoke and air quality impacts” will continue much of this week, affecting Reno, Lake Tahoe, Carson City and other areas.
The service said west to southwest winds are expected to last through much of Thursday before a possible shift to a northerly flow.
Thousands of firefighters were working to contain a dozen large California blazes that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee to safety.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User