Smoke, haze to drift into Lake Tahoe Basin over next few days

Smoke and haze from wildfires in California will be seen at Lake Tahoe.

Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Smoke and haze will continue to drift into the Lake Tahoe Basin Wednesday as wildfires continue to burn throughout California.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special weather statement that warns of hazardous air quality and visibility reductions over the next few days due to the Claremont, Loyalton and W-5 fires burning outside the basin.

“Several fires continue to actively burn across central and Northern California, which are releasing extensive amounts of particulate matter and smoke into the atmosphere,” NWS said in a press release. “With increasing westerly flow, there will be a large area of haze across the region for at least the next few days.”

Officials advise people to stay indoors as much as possible when smoke is present and to avoid strenuous activity during poor air quality periods.

“Smoke can irritate your lungs, cause inflammation, affect your immune system, and make you more prone to lung infections,” said the release.

For more information on air quality, visit fire.airnow.gov.

NWS is calling for mid to high 70s through the rest of this week into the weekend with the lows in the mid to low 50s.

Winds will reach up to 15 mph on Wednesday and up to 25 mph Thursday and Friday.